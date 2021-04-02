Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.03

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.03 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.99). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 177,435 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £100.39 million and a P/E ratio of -51.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.38.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

