Field & Main Bank Sells 300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.74. 3,787,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.