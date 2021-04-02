Field & Main Bank Sells 200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.76. 930,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,243. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.46.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

