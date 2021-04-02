Field & Main Bank Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,050. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

