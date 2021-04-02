Field & Main Bank Has $1.28 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.28. 1,308,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,930. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

