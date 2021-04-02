Field & Main Bank Grows Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 812,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,101. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

