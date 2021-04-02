Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $144.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

