Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $50.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

