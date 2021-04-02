Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,162 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLF opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
