Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 24,097.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $22,719,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $358,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at $54,694,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $31.58 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

