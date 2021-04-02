Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

