Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

