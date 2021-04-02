Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $873,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

