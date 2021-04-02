Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.87 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

