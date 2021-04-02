Federated Hermes Inc. Has $898,000 Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $835.70 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.98 and a 1 year high of $887.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $793.01 and its 200-day moving average is $586.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.