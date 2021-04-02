Federated Hermes Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HealthEquity by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of HQY opened at $68.11 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,362.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.