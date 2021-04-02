Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

