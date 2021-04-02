Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 6,870 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

BLUE stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.