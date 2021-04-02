Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 27,509 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CORR stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $97.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

