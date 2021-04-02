Farmer Bros. Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmer Bros. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

FARM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $10.67 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.41 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

