Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $543.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $500.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $259.37 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

