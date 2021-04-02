Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.34 and a 200-day moving average of $467.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $259.37 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

