Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.