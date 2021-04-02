Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

EXPE opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

