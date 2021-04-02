Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $211.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 48,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,090,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

