ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 2,981 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $132.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

