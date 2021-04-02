ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,059 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $21.92 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

