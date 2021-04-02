ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHVIU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

Shares of GHVIU opened at $14.62 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.