ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,537 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

