ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $729,000 Holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCACU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

