Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

