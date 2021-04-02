Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

