Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 835 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 509.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 706,411 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 537,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 879,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $44.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

