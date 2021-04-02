Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

