Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.