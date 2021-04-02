Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 846 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after buying an additional 583,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,885,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $104.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

