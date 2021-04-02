Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,514.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $569,888.42 and approximately $5,514.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00009569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield Token Trading

