Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.