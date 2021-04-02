EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $90.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.