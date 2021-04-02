Ernst N. Csiszar Sells 1,564 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $99.38.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.