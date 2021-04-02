ERn Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

XMLV stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 242,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,331. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

