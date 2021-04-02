ERn Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

