ERn Financial LLC Invests $241,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.80. 2,109,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.53.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

