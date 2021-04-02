ERn Financial LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.16. 5,131,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.72 and a 52 week high of $368.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

