Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $249.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

ERIE stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 29.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

