Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 2,233,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,099,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.