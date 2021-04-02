Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$490.08.

TSE:CP opened at C$483.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$292.20 and a one year high of C$484.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$460.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

