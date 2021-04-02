Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Guess’, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GES opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

