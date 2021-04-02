Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

