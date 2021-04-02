Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

